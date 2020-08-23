Lyle "Snead" Boley III Lyle "Snead" Boley III, of Lynchburg, Va., age 49, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with stomach cancer. Born on May 15, 1971, he was the son of Lyle Snead (Butch) Boley Jr. of Rustburg, Va., and the late Ann Boley Geraghty of Ninilchik, AK. He was preceded in death by an infant son Brett Snead Boley and mother Ann Boley Geraghty. Snead was born May 15, 1971, in Lynchburg, Va., but grew up on the beautiful Kenai Peninsula of Alaska. He treasured his Alaskan heritage and all Alaskan traditions and was proud of his heritage as a Russian Aleut. Snead was baptized in the Russian Orthodox Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and grew up fishing trout on Scout Lake in Soldotna, AK. He loved to fish salmon and halibut with friends and family in Alaska and croaker and catfish on the James River in Virginia. He enjoyed horses and horse racing and could be found on Derby Day cheering for his favorite picks, such as Tiz the Law. But mostly, he loved life, and making people laugh. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. Snead served honorably in the Virginia Army National Guard, E Company, 224th Aviation Battalion as an E-5. SGT Boley was a petroleum specialist assigned to a Black Hawk squadron and was awarded the Department of the Army Achievement Medal. He also served in the Honor Guard for two years. A member of the American Legion, Post 16, he had recently been made an Honorable Executive Board Member. Snead is survived by his son, Nicholas William Snead Boley and significant other Jennifer Leigh Trevey. In addition he is survived by his father, Pastor Butch Boley, and step-mother, Emmie Boley; two brothers, Curtis Todd Boley and his wife Connie, and half-brother, Gabriel John Aburto and his wife Ana; two sisters, Stella Louise Boley, and Carla Beth O'Brien; a lifetime father figure, Lorenzo Aburto; his Russian Godmother, Mae Demidoff; his close Army friend, Chad Light; lifelong friend, James Batchelder of Kenai, AK; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Trinity Lighthouse Community Church in Hurt, Va., by Pastor Butch Boley. Interment with Military Honors by Virginia National Guard Honor Guard will follow at Lambs United Methodist Church Cemetery. He will be laid to rest beside his late infant son, Brett Snead Boley. Flowers are welcome. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.