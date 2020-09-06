Bomar, Bettie Jean McAlister

November 7, 1933 - September 4, 2020 Bettie Jean McAlister Bomar, 86, of Lynchburg, passed away in her sleep on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Willis Arthur "Buddie" Bomar for 61 years. Born in Lynchburg on November 7, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Fred Early McAlister and Grace Gallagher McAlister. Bettie was retired from General Electric, was a professional hairdresser, loved to crochet, but was most happy when she was cooking big Sunday lunches for her family. She was a faithful member of Tyreeanna United Methodist Church. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Debbie Magann (Don) of Lynchburg, Dennis Bomar (Sandy) of Texas, and Brenda Grant (Terry) of Lynchburg; her sister, Louise Deacon of Lynchburg; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren who called her "Namie". The family would like to give their special thanks to Marion, her caretaker who truly is an earthly angel. To protect the health and safety of all during the current pandemic, there will be a private graveside service for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tyreeanna United Methodist Church, 5215 Tyreeanna Road, Lynchburg, VA 24504 or to a charity of your choice. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
