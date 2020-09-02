Bordeaux, Judith Ann Martin

January 5, 1941 - August 27, 2020 Judith Ann Martin Bordeaux, of Lynchburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Thomas and her parents, Thomas Elton Martin and Nellie Mills Martin. Judy was born in Lynchburg and grew up in Madison Heights, Va. She graduated from Madison Heights High School and Phillips Business College. She was a faithful member of Madison Heights Baptist Church and she had a passion for singing in the choir. She loved animals and trips to the beach. Judy is survived by her older brother, Connie (Lauralyn); her son, Mitch (Stephanie); her daughter, Jill (Jacques); and her grandchildren, Zachary, Kennedy and Lacey.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.