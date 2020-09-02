 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bordeaux, Judith Ann Martin
0 entries

Bordeaux, Judith Ann Martin

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

January 5, 1941 - August 27, 2020 Judith Ann Martin Bordeaux, of Lynchburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Thomas and her parents, Thomas Elton Martin and Nellie Mills Martin. Judy was born in Lynchburg and grew up in Madison Heights, Va. She graduated from Madison Heights High School and Phillips Business College. She was a faithful member of Madison Heights Baptist Church and she had a passion for singing in the choir. She loved animals and trips to the beach. Judy is survived by her older brother, Connie (Lauralyn); her son, Mitch (Stephanie); her daughter, Jill (Jacques); and her grandchildren, Zachary, Kennedy and Lacey.

Bordeaux, Judith Ann Martin

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert