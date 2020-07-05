Jerry Lee Boteler, 73, Lynchburg, died on June 24, 2020, at his home. Jerry was born in Lynchburg, Va., on December 21, 1946, to the late Ose Lee Boteler Jr. and the late Mabel Vest Boteler. He is survived by his brother, Lynn (Helen) Boteler of Gladys, Va.; his sister, Bonnie B. Beaune of Midlothian, Va.; nephews, Jason (Shannon) Boteler of Gladys, Nathan (Cati) Woods of Santa Barbara, Calif., Seth (Leigh) Woods of Midlothian, Va., Zachary (Anna) Riviera Beach, Fla.; and one niece, Stephanie Boteler of Gladys, Va. Jerry was educated in Campbell County schools, received BA and MA degrees from Lynchburg College. He taught at Altavista High School for 42 years. He was also a member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private funeral. At a later date, there will be a complete funeral mass in honor of Jerry at the church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Boteler, Jerry Lee
