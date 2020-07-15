Boyd, Frank Allen

April 14, 1949 - July 9, 2020 Mr. Frank Allen Boyd, age 71, of Halifax, passed away on July 9, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on April 14, 1949, to the late Mr. Wyatt W. Boyd and Mrs. Ella Jackson Boyd. He was the husband to Mrs. Thelma Jones Boyd. He is survived by his devoted wife, Mrs. Thelma Boyd of the home; two daughters, Miss Monica Boyd of Charlotte, N.C., and Carletta Pannell of Lynchburg; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mrs. Mary J. Taylor and Mrs. Lois Washington, both of Ft. Washington, Md.; seven brothers, Mr. John Boyd and Mr. Charles Boyd, both of Oxen Hill, Md., Mr. Louis Boyd (Charlotte) of Ft. Washington, Md., Mr. George Boyd (Geneva) of Oxen Hill, Md., Mr. James W. Boyd (Gracie) of Nathalie, Mr. Wyatt E. Boyd of Naruna, and Mr. Wesley Boyd (Deborah) of Lynchburg; his loving mother-in-law, Mrs. Geneva Jones of Halifax; an uncle, Mr. Robert Jackson of Hopewell; aunts, Mrs. Catherine Jackson of Phenix, Mrs. Loretta Trent of Temple Hills, MD, and Mrs. Sally Hamlett of Landover, MD; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church in Nathalie, with interment in the church cemetery. An opportunity for public viewing will begin Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal 304 Lusardi Dr., Brookneal, VA 24528
