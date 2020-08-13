You have permission to edit this article.
Bradley, Beulah Elizabeth
Bradley, Beulah Elizabeth

Beulah Elizabeth Bradley, of Lynchburg Virginia exhibited her strength, courage, resilience and integrity for 81 years, until the Lord saw fit to give her rest. Beulah took her last breath on Monday, August 10, 2020 while at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Beulah was preceded in death by her loving brothers, Samuel Glover, and William Glover. She is survived by a brother, Thomas Glover; devoted children, Willmore L. Bradley, Joanne Palmer(Leighton), Alan L. Bradley, Katherine L. Bradley and Reginald L. Bradley(Dana); her steadfast grandchildren, Renee Marshall, Nickie Bradley, and Tristan Pennix. Beulah also has a host of 8 other grandchildren, nieces, nephews and three devoted friends Rosetta Edwards, Jimmie Stevens and the late Eva Jefferson A graveside service will be held 2p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Baptist Cemetery on Wiggington Road in Lynchburg. Community Funeral Home directing

