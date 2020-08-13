Bradley, Beulah Elizabeth

Beulah Elizabeth Bradley, of Lynchburg Virginia exhibited her strength, courage, resilience and integrity for 81 years, until the Lord saw fit to give her rest. Beulah took her last breath on Monday, August 10, 2020 while at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Beulah was preceded in death by her loving brothers, Samuel Glover, and William Glover. She is survived by a brother, Thomas Glover; devoted children, Willmore L. Bradley, Joanne Palmer(Leighton), Alan L. Bradley, Katherine L. Bradley and Reginald L. Bradley(Dana); her steadfast grandchildren, Renee Marshall, Nickie Bradley, and Tristan Pennix. Beulah also has a host of 8 other grandchildren, nieces, nephews and three devoted friends Rosetta Edwards, Jimmie Stevens and the late Eva Jefferson A graveside service will be held 2p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Baptist Cemetery on Wiggington Road in Lynchburg. Community Funeral Home directing
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.