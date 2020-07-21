Bradley, Danny Lee
0 entries

Bradley, Danny Lee

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Danny Lee Bradley, 75, of Concord, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Jeff Worley officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Bradley, Danny Lee
To plant a tree in memory of Danny Bradley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News