Bradley, Danny Lee

Danny Lee Bradley, 75, of Concord, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Jeff Worley officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Danny Bradley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
