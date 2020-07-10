Bradley, Lenwood W.
Lenwood W. Bradley On Tuesday July 7, 2020, Lenwood W. "Buster" Bradley, 77 of Rustburg, Va., passed away in peace and received his angel wings in the comfort of his residence. Cherished and loving memories remain forever with his devoted wife of 48 years, Dale Bradley; one son, Charles Bradley (Nicki); three daughters, Denise Bolling (Benson), Brenda Bradley, Linda Bradley (Larry); and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at New Free Spring Baptist Church with the Rev. Waddell Jones officiating. The interment will be held in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Saturday from 12 Noon until 5 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Serivce 1016 Rivermont Ave.

