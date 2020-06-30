Branch Edward Branham, 81, an Elder of The Monacan Nation, was called home on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Branch (Bird) was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; his son, Dane, his parents, Lucien and Cora; brothers, Delmar, Bo, and Gene Autry and sisters, Shirley and Gertrude. He is survived by his son, Dwayne (McKenzie) of Amherst; four daughters, Dee Dee Hitt (Woody), Vickie Branham, Darlene Fifer, all of Big Island and Tiffany Tyree Conn., of Raphine and a sister, Juanita Moran (Dean). Branch is also survived by his "honey bunny", Geraldine Branham and her children, Albert (Donna) and Sherry (Dwayne) and Troy; twelve grandchildren; twenty seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a special grandson, Colton; four special nephews, Eric, Aaron, Delmar Jr., and Dean; a special niece, Debbie Lynn Short and his loving canine companion, Mikey. Branch retired from Houff Transfer and was a member of the Tabernacle Church of God in Big Island and an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Amherst County. Branch was devoted to his God, his family, and The Monacan Nation. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Sam Jones and Pastor Sam Stump, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Episcopal Cemetery in Amherst County. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the Monacan Tribal Hall for a meal after the services and other times at Geraldine's home. The family wishes to thank Centra Health Hospice for their wonderful care and support. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
