Bridgeman, Ronald Earl

Ronald Earl Bridgeman, 71, of Rustburg, died on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Little Washington, N.C., on May 28, 1949, a son of the late Cedrick Earl Bridgeman and Minnie Hayes Garrish. He is survived by his sister, Faye Archer and husband, Earl; stepfather, Ray Sharber of Melborn, Fla.; niece, April Mathews and husband, Rick; nephews, William Earl Archer Jr. and wife, Kim, and James Ray Archer and wife, Carmen; close friends, Ray Brown of Chesapeake whom has been a friend for over 50 years, Judah Reddaway, and Diana Smith; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. No services will be held. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
