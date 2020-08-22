 Skip to main content
Brooks, Clinton Irvin
Clinton Irvin Brooks, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 20, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Dorothy Brooks. Born in Fairdealing, Missouri, on September 15, 1930, he was a son of the late R.O. Brooks and Nancy Brooks. Clinton served his country in the Army retiring after 20 years, he then worked in Real estate and then became a Minister, serving at many churches in the Lynchburg area. He was preceded in death by six siblings. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Gary Brooks of Tampa, Fla., Robert Brooks and his wife, Lynette, of Rustburg, and Ronald Brooks and his wife, Judy of Concord; two sisters, Norma Rouse of Naylor, Mo., and Ollie Kirby of Santa Maria, Calif.; 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Gordan Henry officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

