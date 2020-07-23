Brooks, James Randolph
January 5, 1932 - July 21, 2020 James Randolph Brooks, 88, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was the loving and devoted husband of Betty Martin Brooks for 57 years. Born in Lynchburg on January 5, 1932, he was a son of the late James Edwin Brooks and Margaurite Ash Munson. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Winston Brooks and George Brooks; and a sister, Virginia Messer. Randolph was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and a member of American Legion Post 16, Lynchburg Elks Lodge No. 321, where he served as Past ER. He was an avid motorcyclist, where he traveled the USA and Canada with his wife, numerous friends and members of the Retreads Motorcycle Club. Besides traveling, he loved hats, cars and especially socializing with friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Kerry Brooks, Kenneth (Janet) Brooks, and Danny Myers; a granddaughter, Blair Brooks; and a brother, Ralph (Nancy) Brooks. The family will receive friends at the residence from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 16. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

