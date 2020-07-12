Brooks, Marian Gray Lanier
Gone but not forgotten. On Wednesday, July, 8 2020, Marian Gray Lanier Brooks, originally of Grit Va., succumbed to Parkinson Dementia. A life made beautiful by a large family and wonderful friendships acquired over her 88 years. Graduate of Virginia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, she served as a registered nurse in the obstetrics department at VBH for over 30 years. Survived by her son Ed, his wife Kathy and many grand and great grandchildren that followed. In loving memory. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Brooks family (929-5712).

