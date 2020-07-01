On Sunday June 28, 2020, God sent his angels to bring home one his ribbons in the sky, Mrs. Katina Brown Aka Pumpkin, aka Young. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Katina Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

