Bruce, Grace Anne Wilson

Grace Anne Wilson Bruce, 82, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Bennett Bruce. Born on April 8, 1938, in Danville, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Frank J. Wilson Sr. and Lottie J. Wilson. Anne graduated from E.C. Glass High School, retired from C.B. Fleet with 38 years of service and was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. She was blessed with many friends from both work and church. Anne was a loving daughter, mother, sister and grandmother. In her younger years she was always mistaken for her mom's sister. She always got a kick out of that. She was also very proud to say that she helped her mother raise her younger siblings, saying she was their second mama. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank "Buster" J. Wilson Jr. and David Wilson; and a grandson, Jacob Williamson. She is survived by two sons, Aubrey Byrd Jr. and his wife, Cathy, of Lynchburg, and Mark Williamson and his wife, Juanita, of Lynchburg; a brother, Wayne Wilson of Lynchburg; a sister, Mirenda Daniels of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Brandon Lee Byrd, Jordan Byrd, Cory Byrd, Christian Petherbridge, and Quinton Williamson; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Pastor Rick Rasberry officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
