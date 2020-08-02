Bryant, Mary Ann Bibb Lang

Mary Ann Bibb Lang Bryant, 93, formerly of Madison Heights, Va., passed away in Lynchburg, Va., on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1926, to Edwin Carlton and Rena Mayhew Bibb in Bedford County, Va. Considered the matriarch of the family, Mary Ann was a beloved daughter, a devoted mother, a caring sister, a loving aunt, and a loyal friend of many. She was preceded in death by her husband, B. Hundley Bryant; her son, Robert Howard "Bob" Lang; her first husband, Howard Clayton Lang; her brother, Edwin Carlton Bibb Jr.; her sister, Peggy Bibb Scott; and many friends and additional family members. She is survived by her daughters, Jamie Lang Curd (Danny) of Monroe, Va., and Nancy Bibb, formerly Lang, Melkerson (John) of Auburn, Ala.; grandchildren, Robert M. Curd (Heidi) of Monroe, Va., Michael A. Shepherd of Auburn, Ala., Ian J. Melkerson of Auburn, Ala., and Rebecca E. Melkerson of Washington, D.C.; great-grandchildren, William M., T. Aiden, Carrington A., and Porter L. Curd of Monroe, Va.; her sisters, Jean Bibb Anderson of Franklin, Tenn., and Betty Lou Bibb Terry of Portsmouth, Va.; and her stepdaughter, Martha B. Bryant of Charlottesville, Va. Mary Ann was a life-long member of Madison Heights Baptist Church. She retired in 1989 as a gifted social worker after 36 years of service to Central Virginia Training Center. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with friends and family. She spent the last eight years of her life at Heritage Green Assisted Living where she was visited often by many friends and family members. She was also in the care of Gentle Shepherd Hospice for the last few months. She and the family were grateful for the care she received from both organizations. Following a private graveside service, she will be interred at Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg, Va. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather. To send online condolences, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Gentle Shepherd Hospice (6045 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019) or to Madison Heights Baptist Church (329 Main St., Madison Heights, VA 24572). Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
