Bryant Sr., Fred Lynwood

Fred Lynwood Bryant Sr. went home to be with the Lord and to be reunited with his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary, on Friday, August 7, 2020. Fred was born on July 8, 1926, in Big Island, Va., a son of Myrtle S. and Paulus E. Bryant. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his four brothers and their wives; Harvey (Lois), Homer (Phil), Paul (Anne) and a younger brother who died as a child. He leaves behind to cherish his memory three children and their spouses, Mary Kay Bryant, Fred L Bryant Jr. (Angie), and Anita Williams (Rich); three grandchildren, Chris Bryant, Pam Williams, and Dan Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Fred led a varied and civic minded life for his 94 years. He was employed by the C & O Railroad as a teenager. Fred served his country during World War II. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Radio Repairman on the Battleship USS New York during the Pacific campaign from May 1944 until he was honorably discharged in May 1946. He then served in the U.S. Naval Reserve as a Station keeper at the U.S. Naval Reserve Training Center in Lynchburg, Va. from April 1948 until he was honorably discharged in July 1951. Fred attended Lynchburg College for a while where he met his future wife Mary. They were married June 14, 1950. After his discharge from the U.S. Naval Reserve, Fred worked for the Virginia Highway Department as a surveyor. He worked for AT&T Long Lines until his retirement in 1980 after 25 years with the company. He was also fascinated with technology. Fred was a licensed private pilot in his younger days and ham radio operator. He also purchased one of the first personal computers on the market. This fascination fed his desire to learn about video cameras and editing software and equipment. Fred served his community is various ways. He was a charter founding member of the Forest Volunteer Fire Department. Fred served as President for many years and was the official Bingo caller at the annual Fireman's Lawn Party fund raiser. After he was unable to serve as an active firefighter due to his health, Fred used his skill as a videographer to capture training events and other fire related events for the fire company. Fred served as President of the Forest Recreation Center and the Lion's Club. He also served on a Forest community development committee with local businessmen and officials. Fred served as a Deacon at his Church, Pleasant View Baptist Church. He also taught Sunday School. Fred also served on the Audio/Visual committee and used his skill with creating videos to capture services and special events. He also filmed weddings and filmed trips he and his wife took with Abbott Tours. He even filmed a commercial for the company and worked as a Tour Director for several trips. Fred was also an amateur meteorologist and had his own weather center is his basement that he fairly accurately predicted the weather for years until his stroke in 2010. In his later years Fred enjoyed watching movies on his portable DVD player and history shows on TV. Fred thoroughly enjoyed serving his community in many ways and valued his time in service to his country and had great respect for those who serve. He also loved his family and was a great friend to many. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg. A Celebration of Fred's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Pleasant View Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Ricky Ewing officiating. Interment will follow the service at Virginia Memorial Park. Military honors will be provided by the Amercan Legion Post 16 Lynchburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Forest Volunteer Fire Department or the Wounded Warrior Project. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
