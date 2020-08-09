You have permission to edit this article.
Bryant Sr., Fred
July 8, 1926 - August 7, 2020 Fred Lynwood Bryant Sr., 94, of Forest, died on Friday, August 7, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

