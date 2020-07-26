Burford, Dana Clark

July 23, 2020 Dana Clark Burford, died early morning, July 23, 2020 after a short illness, he was 64 years old. Dana is preceded in death by his father, Alvia L. Burford; his step-father, LeRoy W. Hunter; his grandparents, Vera and Warren Burford and Mamie and Raleigh Terry; and three aunts, Ruth Burford, Coretta Davis and Evelyn McDaniels. He leaves behind his mother, Matilda (Tillie) Hunter; his children, Tia Burford, Tyler Burford; their mother, Erleen Burford; his aunt and uncle, Betty Burford and Warner Burford, and Betty and Larry Bingham; his very close friend and companion, Laura Shannon and Rene Shelton, who did all of his computer illustrations for art productions, and many cousins and friends. Dana will be remembered by his Art Talents as a muralist, artist in many spectrums; he taught art at many recreational sites and got his beginning at Brookville High School, where he holds a place in the schools "Who's Who" and then to have the wonderful opportunity to work for Clifton Studios under the mentoring of Charles Clifton; and then a lifetime love affair with the arts. Dana's paintings hang in many important private and corporate collections throughout the world. Dana chose to donate his body to "Live on Through Science" in the Virginia State Anatomical Program. In lieu of flowers, Dana wishes memorials to go to the Art Department at Brookville High School, 100 Laxton Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. His children and his mother will determine a place to honor him at a later time. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
