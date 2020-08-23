Burford-Hardmon, Lisa Cassandra

July 8, 1966 - August 16, 2020 Lisa Cassandra Burford-Hardmon, born July 8, 1966, passed at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Services will be held at Pope Funeral Home located at 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited. Services will be held in Pope's Chapel on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. wake (one hour, ten mourners at a time, social distance maintained by ushers); 11 a.m. Celebration of Life Service (one hour due to COVID-19 restrictions, service can be viewed by going to PopeFH.com and search Lisa Burford Hardmon. Interment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery located at 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.