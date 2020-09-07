Burge Martin, Lelia "Lee"

Lelia Burge Martin "Lee", 91 of Lime Plant Road, Appomattox, went to be with the Lord, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late M.G. "Dick" Martin Jr. She was born in Appomattox on December 6, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Bell Burge and the late William Fletcher Burge Sr. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a homemaker. Lee is best known for her many years at the Appomattox Dairy Queen working beside her best friend Martha Paulette. After retirement she devoted her time to her family. She will always be remembered as a strong and independent woman. She is survived by three daughters, Connie Martin, and husband Keith of Appomattox, Kathy Martin, and friend Tracey of Lynchburg, and Tammy Hunter and husband, Brett of Appomattox; a special granddaughter Samantha Jo Hunter; one sister Louise Roach and husband, Johnny of Appomattox; two stepgranddaughters, Heather Cheatham and husband, Tim and Felicia Mann and husband, Ben; five stepgreat-grandchildren, Caleb, Jackson, Abbey, Parker and Greyson and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Roberta Lee "Bertie" Baird and Dorothy Carter and three brothers, Grover Burge, Richard A. Burge and W. Fletcher Burge Jr. The family wishes to express a special thank you to her two caregivers, Lucy Ferguson and Mammie Watkins. A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor John Flood officiating. Mrs. Martin will be available for viewing on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 12 until 5 p.m., and Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
