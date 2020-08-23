Burnett, Linda Lou Lineberg

Linda Lou Lineberg Burnett, 80, of Lynchburg, peacefully went to our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born in West Virginia on July 31, 1940, a daughter of the late Wayne Oliver Lineberg and Ruth Gans Lineberg. Linda was a very generous woman and she worked for Lynchburg City Public Schools as an English teacher. She is survived by special friends, Stephanie and Lee Hudson and family and friends. She requested no formal services but a Celebration of Life will be held at her home at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
