Burnette Jr., Lloyd "LE"

Lloyd "LE" Burnette Jr., 89, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born on August 19, 1931, in Bedford County, the son of the late Lloyd E. Burnette Sr. and Elizabeth Witt Burnette. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Juanita Burnette; his sisters, Betty A. Burnette, Sarah J. Burnette, and Jacqueline B. Hackworth; and a brother, Wayne B. Burnette Sr. He is survived by a sister-in-law, Marion Burnette of Huddleston; and nephews, Wayne B. Burnette Jr. and wife, Mary, of Bedford, Woodson A. Burnette and wife, Jan, and Jeffrey A. Burnette of Huddleston. He was a retired U.S. Postal employee with 31 years of service. He was also a U.S. Army veteran with three yeas of service. He served with the 2nd Infantry Division during the Korean War with the 9th Infantry Regiment which participated in the Heartbreak Ridge battle and for Kim II Sung Ridge in North Korea. He was a member of Huddleston United Methodist Church. A private graveside service will be held at Leftwich Cemetery, Huddleston, with the Rev. Wayne Murphy, the Rev. Jane Whitehead, and the Rev. David Bayse officiating. Those wishing to make memorials, please consider Huddleston United Methodist Church, 3040 Smith Mountain Lake Pkwy, Huddleston, VA 24104. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice and all of his caregivers while he was at home. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home Cremation Service, Huddleston.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.