Burnley, Lottie Coffey

Lottie Coffey Burnley, 96 of Lynchburg, widow of Thomas Lee Burnley, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born in Lynchburg on October 5, 1923, daughter of the late Tolley and Mary Coffey. A son, Raymond Burnley also preceded her in death. She was retired from Old Dominion Box Company. Survivors include her son, Michael Keith Burnley and his wife, Kathy; and a daughter, Linda Osborne and her husband, Duncan. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren. When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, with the Rev. Dwight H. Weaver Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
