Campbell, Darlene Mae McFaden

Darlene Mae McFaden Campbell, "Come unto me all you who labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28. On August 2, 2020, Darlene Campbell lost her battle with cancer and copd and rested in the arms of her Lord. Darlene was born on October 9, 1946, to the late Joseph McFaden and Katherine Litchford. She was the wife of the late James "Jimmy" Campbell and was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph "Jay" Campbell. Darlene was a member of College Hill Baptist Church, she had a deep love for the Lord, her family, was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. Although she didn't have a lot she opened her home up to anyone that needed a place to stay and would give them the last cent she had. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved mother-in-law, Violet Campbell of Maryland; a son, Edward "Eddie" Campbell; a daughter, Angela Palmer and her husband, Clinton; a daughter-in-law, Thelma Knox, all of Lynchburg; eight grandchildren, Joe, James, Clint, Ricky, Tommy, Katherine, Mary, and Crystal; 15 great-grandchildren, Jake, Ty, Mason, Maverick, Preston, Christian, Matias, Kingston, Iradelle, Anastasia, Alexis, Kiki, Jaylyn, Khloe, and Kelsey; two sisters, Brenda Garrett and her husband, Hunter and Hope Lawhorne; and a host of other relatives and friends. Even though she was blessed with so many great-grandchildren, she had a special bond with Jake who lived with her since birth and is a special needs child. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the chapel of Whitten Park Ave with the Rev. Ronnie Freeman officiating. Family will receive friends an hour before the service. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkave.com. Whitten Park Ave Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.
