Campbell, Lillith Evia

Lillith Evia Campbell, 6, of Roseland, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at UVA Health Center, Charlottesville. Born in Charlottesville, Lillith was the daughter of Joshua B. Campbell and Deborah Clements Campbell along with her "Dad", Shane Wallace. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Dixie Lee Campbell and Willow Campbell; her brother, Zaven Campbell; her halfsister, Brooklyn Sky Revley; her halfbrother, Brenden Jaxson Campbell; her grandparents, Fred Clements, Dorothy Clements, Paula Ashley and Willie Campbell; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Kingswood Baptist Church, Arrington, Va. Interment will follow in the family cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m., Friday, at the church. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
Service information
9:00AM-10:00AM
6200 Henry Road
Henry, VA 24102
10:00AM
6200 Henry Road
Henry, VA 24102
