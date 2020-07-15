Campbell, Lillith Evia
0 entries

Campbell, Lillith Evia

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Lillith Evia Campbell, 6, of Roseland, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at UVA Health Center, Charlottesville. Born in Charlottesville, Lillith was the daughter of Joshua B. Campbell and Deborah Clements Campbell along with her "Dad", Shane Wallace. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Dixie Lee Campbell and Willow Campbell; her brother, Zaven Campbell; her halfsister, Brooklyn Sky Revley; her halfbrother, Brenden Jaxson Campbell; her grandparents, Fred Clements, Dorothy Clements, Paula Ashley and Willie Campbell; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Kingswood Baptist Church, Arrington, Va. Interment will follow in the family cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m., Friday, at the church. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.

Campbell, Lillith Evia
To send flowers to the family of Lillith Campbell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 17
Visitation
Friday, July 17, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Mills Creek Missionary Baptist Church
6200 Henry Road
Henry, VA 24102
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 17
Service
Friday, July 17, 2020
10:00AM
Mills Creek Missionary Baptist Church
6200 Henry Road
Henry, VA 24102
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News