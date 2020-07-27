Campbell, Mary Christine

October 25, 1928 - July 26, 2020 Mary "Christine" Campbell, 91, of Monroe passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her residence. Christine was born on October 25, 1928 in her home to her parents, Harry Stevenson Campbell and Sinnie Tett Campbell and she lived there her entire life. She worked into her 80's as an office manager for Hill City and Bonne Brae Laundry and Dry Cleaners. Christine was a very independent person. Not only did she work in the public, she mowed grass, weed eated, did mechanical work keeping her equipment and vehicles in working order, as well as gardening. She was a life-time active member of First Baptist Church of Monroe where she served on the communion committee for 30 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Katherine C. Morcom, Harry W. Campbell, John E. Campbell, and Ruth C. Hamilton. Christine is survived by her sister, Helen Louise Campbell and multiple nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Monroe with the Rev. Glynn Coleman and the Rev. Brian Clabough officiating. Interment will follow at Amherst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe, Building Fund, 139 Francis Avenue, Monroe, VA 24574. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Campbell family. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
