Plum Harvey Campbell, 88, of Amherst, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Shirley Mays Campbell. Born December 27, 1931, in Nelson County, he was the son of the late Plum Davis Campbell and Viney Lawhorne Campbell and was also preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. Mr. Campbell was a retired, self-employed farmer and logger and was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War, where he was awarded two Bronze Stars. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, Mr. Campbell is survived by three sons, Mark Z. Campbell (Gayle), Phillip H. Campbell (Beverly), and Timothy L. Campbell (Stephanie), all of Amherst; two sisters, Corennia Tomlin and Bertie Mitchell, both of Amherst; one brother, Delmus Campbell of North Garden, Va.; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and numerous special nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Martin. Interment with military honors by American Legion Post 16 will follow at Briarwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m., on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the funeral home and other times at the residence. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Campbell, Plum Harvey
