Carter Sr., C. Ray

C. Ray Carter Sr. 10/18/1923 - 07/29/2020 C. Ray Carter Sr., 96, of Sebring, Fla., and formerly Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home in Florida. He was the husband of the late Ruth Calderon Carter. Born on October 18, 1923, in Danville, Va., he was a son of the late Claude Daniel and Gertrude Mae Echols Carter. He was educated at George Washington High School in Danville and the University of Richmond. He was a United States Army veteran during World War II seeing action in the Philippine's and New Guinea. He was first employed with Remington Rand in Lynchburg and later was founder and president of C. Ray Carter, Co also in Lynchburg. He is survived by two sons, Clyde Ray Carter Jr. and his wife, Maryann, of Forest and Paul Daniel Carter of Carrboro, N.C.; one grandson, Clyde Ray Carter III and his wife, Barbara, of Forest, Va.; one great-grandson, Michael Vincent Carter and his fiancé, Danielle Tiffany; and his special friend and caretaker, Darlene Bartel of Florida. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. Dwight Weaver officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post-16. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion-Post 16, 1301 Greenview Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be made at www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service, Waterlick Chapel 21914 Timberlake Rd.
