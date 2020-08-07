Catlett, Vernon LeRoy

You have permission to edit this article.
July 17, 1946 - August 4, 2020 Vernon LeRoy Catlett, 74, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Nellie Irvan Catlett for 51 years. Born on July 17, 1946, in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Willie Marshall and Bessie Tyler Catlett. He attended The Church of God of Prophecy and retired from Aerofin Corp. He was a gifted ceramist and loved NASCAR. Vernon loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Nellie; two sons, Reggie Catlett (partner Tricia Maddera) and Wesley Catlett (Lena); one brother, Kenneth R. Catlett (Beverly); one sister, Mary Norvell; two grandchildren, Zach Catlett (Dana) and Autumn Rose; three great-grandchildren, Season Tweedy, Seanna Frank and Kade Holmes; four nieces, four nephews, one great niece, one great nephew; one daughter-in-law, Sally Bowman; and one sister-in-law, Carole Catlett. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory 811 Wiggington Road

