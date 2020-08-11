Childress, Calvin Agie

Calvin Agie Childress, 85, of Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst, died on Friday, August 7, 2020, in Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Sharon Childress. Born in Appomattox County on September 25, 1934, he was the son of the late John William Childress, Sr. and the late Lena Burks Childress. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Vernelle Smith Childress; 4 sisters, AnnaBelle Bryant, Virginia Bryant, Esther McCormick and Elizabeth Moore as well as 3 brothers, Clifford "Buck", John William, Jr., and Jeremiah "Pie" Childress. He was a member of Kingswood Baptist Church and was a faithful follower of Christ, always ready to share the Good News of John 3:16 with others. He worked for the Lynchburg Foundry for twenty-one years after which he was self-employed at C&S Landholdings. Calvin has a passion for land and real estate, enjoying buying and selling it. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was an awesome cook which was one of his favorite things to do. In addition to his wife, Sharon, he is survived by three daughters, Esther Elliott and husband Mark of Concord, Jennifer Sharpe and husband Norman of Amherst, and Angela Dodd and fiancée Mark Wheeler of Amherst; 11 grandchildren, Robert Blake Johns and fiancée, Starla Brooks, Jackson Dodd, Gavin Sharpe, Mia Vanags, Micah Vanags, William Vanags, Ian Vanags, Jordan Elliott, Jarrett Elliott, Logan Elliott as well as one great-grandson, Robert Ezra Johns. He is also survived by a very special friend, Dale Shrock as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m., on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jeremiah Childress officiating. Burial will follow at Amherst Cemetery. When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. Memorials in Calvin's memory may be made to Kingswood Baptist Church, 159 Kingswood Lane, Arrington, VA 22922. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
