Childress, Wanda Lee

July 1, 1956 - August 8, 2020 Wanda Lee Childress, 64, of 1630 Melinda Drive, Altavista died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home. She was born July 1, 1956 in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Willie Thomas Childress and Dorothy Blessard Childress Shelton. She was a member of Christian Life Church and also enjoyed watching Thomas Road Baptist Church services on television. She is survived by one son, Michael Dillard and his wife, Jamie of Hurt; one brother, Thomas "Reid" Childress and his wife Kathy of Dalton, GA; two grandchildren, Amelia Marie Dillard and Brian Thomas; two nieces, Lele Childress and Lauren Childress; and a goddaughter, Blair Meneses. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Christian Life Church by the Rev. Mike Turner with interment to follow in Altavista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at the residence. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Christian Life Church, P.O. Box 218, Altavista, VA 24517. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista
