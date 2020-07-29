Chumbley, Judy Gowen
0 entries

May 25, 1946 - July 26, 2020 Judy Gowen Chumbley, 74, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. There will be no services at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, www.whittenmonelison.com, (434) 929-5712.

