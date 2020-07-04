Clingempeel, Glenn Jennings
0 entries

Clingempeel, Glenn Jennings

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Glenn Jennings Clingempeel, 91, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy S. Clingempeel Jr. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, Lynchburg, Va., with the Rev. Dr. Nancy Dawson officiating. Inurnment will take place following the service in the columbarium. The family invites you to join them for a reception in the Clubhouse of The Gardens on Timberlake, 240 Beverly Hills Circle, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

+1 
Clingempeel, Glenn Jennings
+1 
Clingempeel, Glenn Jennings
To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Clingempeel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Today's Obituaries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News