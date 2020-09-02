Dianne Cole Dianne Cole, 77, of Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 1692 S. Coolwell Rd. Madison Heights, Va. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave. Lynchburg, VA
