Coleman, James "Catfish" Wray

March 14, 1939 - August 17, 2020 James Wray Coleman, of Lynchburg, passed peacefully at his home in Lynchburg on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Love and Ruby Coleman. He is survived by his wife, Patricia H. Coleman; four children, David (Darlene), Brian (Mary), Sherry (Dean) Hargis, Tracey (Ross) Richardson; three step children Franky Peery, Lynn Downey, Shannon Shupe; 12 grandchildren; and two siblings, Monnie (Babara), Faye (Gene) Coleman. He was preceded in death by siblings Mayo, Arlene and Annie. He was well loved and never met a stranger. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of James Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

