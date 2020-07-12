Coleman, Ruby Nuckles

Megan Vaughan Photography Ruby Nuckles Coleman, 92, of Rustburg died on Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born April 16, 1928, in Amherst County, Ruby was a daughter of the late John and Mary Campbell Nuckles. In addition to her parents Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harold Coleman, and 12 siblings. Ruby served the Lord fearlessly throughout her life, a living example of a Proverbs 31 virtuous woman. She was a member for over 60 years at Timberlake Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher to both children and adult women. Ruby was the heart and soul of her husband Harold and her children. She personified Jesus' love both to her family and to all she encountered. Ruby shared her love to the community through serving as a Hospice volunteer for 25 years having been a Charter member of Centra Hospice Volunteer Services, as well as volunteering as a Campbell County Election Officer. She is survived by her children, Marty Coleman and his wife, Carolyn, Rhonda Smith and her, husband, Charles, Tim Coleman and his wife, Christy all of Rustburg, Cindy Beam and her husband, Greg of Rogers, Arkansas, and Sandy Carr and her husband, Kent of Rustburg; seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Ruby will lie in repose from 9 am until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg (social distancing measures in place). Burial will be private at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice and Runk & Pratt Pearls of Life at Liberty Ridge Memory Care for their love and care during her illness. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Timberlake Christian School: 202 Horizon Drive, Forest VA, 24551 or Centra Hospice: 2097 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg VA, 24501. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
