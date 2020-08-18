Collins, Richard Stewart

Richard Stewart Collins, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Lynchburg. Born August 7, 1947 in Englewood, New Jersey. He was predeceased by his mother, Frances Davis Collins, and his brother, John Forrest Collins. Dick is survived by his two cousins, Laura Hoffman (Paul) of Charlottesville and Richard Ricketts of Lynchburg, Dick graduated from Amherst County High School in 1968 and attended Phillips Business College. He worked for a number of years at the Kroger in Boonsboro. A member of Northminster Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Dick's strong faith was the guiding force in his life. He wrote beautiful poems and stories expressing his feelings that he proudly shared with his friends. He loved music of all kinds and sang in the choir for many years. It was not uncommon to find Dick walking the trail around Lynchburg or moving scenery at the Lynchburg Fine Arts Center (and occasionally being on stage) or volunteering at Virginia Baptist Hospital. He shared a love of travel with his brother John. They spent many happy hours planning trips and exploring new places. Even while bravely fighting Parkinson's, Dick always had a positive attitude and a smile that made him an inspiration to anyone who met him. The family wishes to thank everyone at The Carrington for their loving care, especially during these extraordinary times. When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. Friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel and will be live streamed on Facebook. To view the service, please go to Facebook.com/WhittenFuneralHome. Burial will be private. Those wishing to make a donation should consider Northminster Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 106 Clearview Road, Madison Heights or a charity of your choice. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
