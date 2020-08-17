Collins, Richard Stewart

Robert Stewart Collins, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. A complete obituary will run later this week. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
