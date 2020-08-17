You have permission to edit this article.
Collins, Richard Stewart
Collins, Richard Stewart

Robert Stewart Collins, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. A complete obituary will run later this week. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Collins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
