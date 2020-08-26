Cosby, Anne R.

Anne R. Cosby, 85, of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, died peacefully surrounded by family at her home as dawn broke on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was the wife of the late Jack T. Cosby. Together they enjoyed over 40 years of marriage. Anne was born on September 11, 1934, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Arthur McKinley La Polt and the late Mary Henrietta Turner. She graduated from Randolph Macon Women's College, '56, in Lynchburg, where she met the love of her life and learned the meaning of service to community at Church of the Covenant. Growing up in an Episcopal household, faith and family were essential life values. These values fed her life passion of teaching reading at Lynchburg City Schools. Family and stranger alike had a place at Anne and Jack's home where all gathered around the table sharing stories. She is survived by her children, Terrell Cosby and wife, Meg, of Lynchburg, along with Peter Cosby and wife, Carol Ann, of Lynchburg, and Herbert Cosby and wife, Janet, of Franklin County; granddaughters, Christina Cosby and husband, Matthew Collen, Courtney Cosby, and Noell Cosby; grandsons, Jason Cosby and wife, Laura and Brandon Cosby; and children adored as her own, Scott Fightmaster and Michael Simpson. The family is appreciative of Central Virginal Hospice, Bedford for their care of Anne over the past months. With their support and committed care of her children her dream of staying at home was achieved. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery Lynchburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta, VA 24121, where Anne was a founding member, Church of the Covenant, 4415 Boonsboro Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24503, or Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship, 412 Madison St, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
