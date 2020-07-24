Costas, Nick Gus, 59, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, knowing he was loved and supported by countless friends and family members. The son of the late Gus G. and Mary Maros Costas of Lynchburg, Nick is survived by his mother; his children, Nicholas Maros Costas and Eliza Randolph Costas; a brother, George Gus Costas III; and sister, Constance Marie Costas. Nick knew how to make people feel loved and how to show it, and he taught his children to do the same. He attended Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg and graduated from the University of Virginia in 1983. A member of the Zeta Psi Fraternity, he was an Eli Banana. He started his career at Sovran Bank, working in Washington, D.C., and Norfolk, before moving to New York to work in the Fixed Income group at J.P. Morgan. He moved to Richmond in 1990 and worked at Craigie, Inc., BB&T Capital Markets, where he served among loyal friends as Senior Vice President, until his multiple myeloma diagnosis in July 2019. Nick was passionate about his children and devoted his time to coaching them in youth-league sports and encouraging them to believe in themselves. He coached little league baseball, girls basketball. With Eliza, he founded The Richmond Angels, a lacrosse league for low income girls in Richmond to introduce young girls to the sport. He served on the board of the Virginia Athletics Foundation and was a dedicated member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where he gave his time to countless ministries and the annual Greek Festival. Nick loved his dogs, Stella and Hutch, his '56 T-bird, breakfast at Westwood, and his Lynchburg blood. He loved nothing more than driving to Charlottesville to watch the Wahoos play football and basketball and stopping at the Riverside for a burger. Dad, we love you, we believe in you, we have confidence in you, and we are so proud of you. Love, Eliza and Nicholas. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Avenue, Richmond, Virginia. A private service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Avenue, and will be shared online at www.facebook.com/RVACathedral. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to Sts. Constantine and Helen, 30 Malvern Ave., Richmond, VA 23221, the Virginia Athletics Foundation, P.O. Box 400833, Charlottesville, VA 22904, or Virginia Episcopal School, 400 V.E.S. Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24503.
