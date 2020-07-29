Cousins, Jessie D.
An inurnment service for Mr. Jessie D. Cousins will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Galilee Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Please adhere to covid 19 guidelines. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24504

