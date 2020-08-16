Cowart Sr., Larry Wayne

Larry Wayne Cowart Sr., 77, of Altavista, passed to his heavenly home on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Carolyn Rosser Cowart for 31 years. Mr. Cowart was born in Campbell County, on March 12, 1943, a son of the late Marion Jesse Cowart and Thelma Wilson Cowart. He attended Kedron Baptist Church. He was the owner of The Satellite Place and Video Store for over 20 years. He was also an avid horse lover; he and his brothers founded Mount Line Stable in Rustburg. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Larry Wayne Cowart Jr. (Ellen) of Rustburg; a daughter, Michelle Williams (Steven) of Amherst; two stepdaughters, Katharine McCann (Ed) of Altavista, and Meredith Stevens (Amanda) of Astoria, N.Y.; grandchildren, Alyssa Williams, Cameron Cowart (Diana), Colbey Cowart (Leanne), Colin Cowart, Kay Eubank (Chris), and Jack McCann; great-grandchildren, Zeppelin, Logan, and Gentry Cowart; three brothers, Leonard, Louis and Dennis Cowart; a number of nieces and nephews; a cat, Precious; and two granddogs, Heidi and Tippy. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jesse Sr., Earl, and Roger Cowart; and one sister, Marjorie Wooldridge. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
