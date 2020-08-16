You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowart Sr., Larry Wayne
0 entries

Cowart Sr., Larry Wayne

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Larry Wayne Cowart Sr., 77, of Altavista, passed to his heavenly home on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Carolyn Rosser Cowart for 31 years. Mr. Cowart was born in Campbell County, on March 12, 1943, a son of the late Marion Jesse Cowart and Thelma Wilson Cowart. He attended Kedron Baptist Church. He was the owner of The Satellite Place and Video Store for over 20 years. He was also an avid horse lover; he and his brothers founded Mount Line Stable in Rustburg. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Larry Wayne Cowart Jr. (Ellen) of Rustburg; a daughter, Michelle Williams (Steven) of Amherst; two stepdaughters, Katharine McCann (Ed) of Altavista, and Meredith Stevens (Amanda) of Astoria, N.Y.; grandchildren, Alyssa Williams, Cameron Cowart (Diana), Colbey Cowart (Leanne), Colin Cowart, Kay Eubank (Chris), and Jack McCann; great-grandchildren, Zeppelin, Logan, and Gentry Cowart; three brothers, Leonard, Louis and Dennis Cowart; a number of nieces and nephews; a cat, Precious; and two granddogs, Heidi and Tippy. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jesse Sr., Earl, and Roger Cowart; and one sister, Marjorie Wooldridge. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.

+1 
Cowart Sr., Larry Wayne
+1 
Cowart Sr., Larry Wayne
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Cowart, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert