Cox, John D.

"Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me." Psalm 23:4 John D. Cox, 81, formerly of Forest, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. John was born in Lynchburg, Va., on December 26, 1938. He graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1957. John served with the U.S. Army Reserves. John was married to Patricia Allen Cox on July 1, 1960. They were happily married and provided each other comfort and support during their health issues. John retired from Alliance Industrial Corporation. John is survived by his son, David Cox Jr. (Courtney); daughter, Leanne Landers (Glenn); grandsons, Will Schmidt, Chase Landers, and Chris Cox, and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Mae Spradlin; father, John Henry Cox; and sisters, Barbara Lloyd and Shirley Wood. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford, with the Rev. Larry Ross officiating. Masks are required at the service. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Fairview Christian Church, 2701 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg, Va. The family wishes to thank all those who have provided friendship and support over the years and during this difficult time. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home of Bedford, Va.
