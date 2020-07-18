Creasy, Alta Belle Marr

November 9, 1932 - July 16, 2020 Alta Belle Marr Creasy, 87, of Altavista, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late William H. "Billy" Creasy and attended Mount Hermon Methodist Church. She was born in Pittsylvania County on November 9, 1932, a daughter of the late Victor and Elsie Marr. She is survived by her three daughters, Diane Guill (Mike) of Rustburg, Susan Pribble (Doug) of Lynchburg and Janet Thurman (Bobby) of Altavista; she was preceded in death by her loving son, Michael P. Creasy. Her grandchildren include Todd Staton of Danville, Julie Bryant (Jeff) of Rustburg, Crystal Mitchell of Efland, N.C., Jade Magee (Charlie) of Champion, Pa. and John Creasy (Amanda) of Champion, Pa. Additionally, Ms. Creasy is survived by her great-granddaughters, Jordan and Jenna Bryant of Rustburg. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren. Ms. Creasy's surviving siblings are Jean DeJarnette (Ronnie) of Lynchburg, Don Marr (Linda) of Rustburg, Phyllis Witt (Billy) of Bedford, Jimmy Marr (Anne) of Altavista, Roberta Morton (Drever) of Lynchburg and Linda Worsham (Mike) of Wilmington, N.C. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Helen Kelly, Margaret Fox, Mildred Hutcherson, Agnes Stinette and Edith Barker. Ms. Creasy is survived by a special niece, Sandra Dooley of Lynch Station and a great niece, Melinda Saunders (Mike) of Lynch Station. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by Pastor Allan T. Murphy with interment to follow at Altavista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday and other times at the residence of daughter, Diane Guill at 748 Knoll Woods Drive, Rustburg. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
