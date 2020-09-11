Almeta Crumblin Almeta Crumblin, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Elms of Lynchburg. She was born on April 29, 1934, to the late Robert Crumblin and Bessie Adams Crumblin. She is survived by her sister, Mary Canody (James) and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Almeta Crumblin to the Lynchburg Food Bank or Meals on Wheels. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave. Lynchburg
