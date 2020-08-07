Cundiff, Patsy S.

Patsy S. Cundiff, 86, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Raymond Byrne Cundiff for 35 years. Born on Saturday, September 30, 1933, in Gretna, Virginia, Patsy was the daughter of the late Claude S. Shelton and the late Ruth H. Shelton. Patsy is survived by her children, David B. Cundiff and his wife, Nicolle, of Lynchburg, and Katherine G. Cundiff of Atlanta, Georgia. Survivors also include her grandchildren, Patrick B. Cundiff of Washington D.C., and Carter A. Cundiff of Charlottesville, Virginia; sister, Kittie Francis Shelton of Lynchburg; and brother, Claude Samuel Shelton and his wife, Gloria Shelton, of Gretna, Virginia. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Margie Ree Shelton and Dolly S. Clingempeel; and brother, Swanson Haley Shelton. Patsy was a graduate of Radford University and a long time employee of the City of Lynchburg. She started her long and distinguished career as a social worker and ended her career as the Director of Human Services. As the Director of Human Services she served as the executive manager of the city's second largest operating department. Community involvement and volunteerism were always a key focus for Patsy. Patsy served on the Board of Directors of the United Way of Central Virginia, New Vistas School, Greater Lynchburg Transit Company, and as Chairman of the local board of National Food and Shelter Program. In 1992 she was honored with YWCA Academy of Woman Award recognizing her outstanding contributions to the community. Upon her retirement in 1992 she was recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia and awarded the Commissioners Award. In retirement Patsy enjoyed her family, grandchildren, following her Virginia Cavaliers, knitting, caring for her birds, her long time bridge groups, and her great friends built over the years particularly her "Thursday night dinner group." The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory. All are welcome to the graveside celebration of Patsy's life conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor William Burleigh officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to the United Way of Central Virginia or the American Heart Association. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
