Cunningham, Clarence L.

Clarence L. Cunningham, 67, of AltaVista, Va., departed this life on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his residence. A public viewing will be held from 1 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Marysville Road, AltaVista, Va. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.
