Cunningham, Clarence L.
0 entries

Cunningham, Clarence L.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Clarence L. Cunningham, 67, of AltaVista, Va., departed this life on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his residence. A public viewing will be held from 1 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Marysville Road, AltaVista, Va. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News