Mr. Clarence Lloyd Cunningham, lovingly called "Jack" by everyone who knew him, age 67, of Altavista Va., peacefully slipped away and returned to his heavenly home and into the presence and loving arms of our father Jehovah God in the late evening on June 28, 2020. Jack was born on June 14, 1954, to his late parents, George Cunningham and Pearl Witcher Cunningham. Jack was married to Donna Hanks Cunningham who preceded him in death. Jack had two siblings who also preceded him in death Leonard Cunningham Sr. and Virginia Mae Cunningham. Jack was known by his sense of humor, his kindness and love for others. Jack never met a stranger, everyone he encountered became his friends many for his lifetime. Jack leaves to morn his passing two brothers, Otis (Carol) Cunningham of Lynchburg, Va., and Haywood Cunningham of Roanoke Va.; two sisters, Vera (Clyde) Tabb of Altavista, Va., and Bernice (William) Clark of Altavista, Va. "Jack" also leave to mourn his passing his second family, William (Lucille) Winston and their family of Altavista, Va., who loved him dearly throughout his entire life. The family is receiving friends and family at the home of Bernice Clark, 1805 Bedford Ave, Altavista, Va. and at Anthony Alston and "Jacks" home, 96 Garth Lane, Altavista, Va. Please observe the Covid 19 Guidelines. Jacks final service will be held at Cook and Minnis Funeral Home in Altavista, Va., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, with public viewing from 1 until 4 p.m., Jacks's family will be at the funeral home from 4 until 6 p.m. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home Altavista, Va. is entrusted with "Jacks" services for the family. Condolences may be mailed to the family or expressed online at www.cookandminnis.com.
Cunningham, Clarence Lloyd
To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.