Emmett P. Cunningham Emmett P. Cunningham, of Altavista, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He is survived by his son, Emmett; daughter-in-law, Rea; granddaughter, Yuri; other relatives, and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 2948 Marysville Rd, Altavista, VA 24517, with Pastor Jackson, officiating. Family and Friends may view on Sunday from 12 noon until 5 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.
