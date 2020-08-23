 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cunningham, Emmett P.
0 entries

Cunningham, Emmett P.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Emmett P. Cunningham Emmett P. Cunningham, of Altavista, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He is survived by his son, Emmett; daughter-in-law, Rea; granddaughter, Yuri; other relatives, and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 2948 Marysville Rd, Altavista, VA 24517, with Pastor Jackson, officiating. Family and Friends may view on Sunday from 12 noon until 5 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.

+1 
Cunningham, Emmett P.
+1 
Cunningham, Emmett P.
To plant a tree in memory of Emmett Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert